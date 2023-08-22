Trailer Released For New Luchadore Biopic “Cassandro” Starring WWE Celebrity Star Bad Bunny

Fans can get their first look at “Cassandro” as of today.

On Tuesday, the first official trailer was released for the aforementioned Luchadore biopic starring WWE celebrity star and global music artist Bad Bunny.

“Cassandro” tells the story of Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler who rises to superstardom when he creates the ‘exotico’ character Cassandro.

The film was written and directed by Academy Award Winner Roger Ross Williams and will be released on September 15, 2023 via Amazon Prime.

Check out the official “Cassandro” trailer featuring Bad Bunny via the YouTube player embedded below.