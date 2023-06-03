Translation Of What Asuka And Iyo Sky Said To Each Other During WWE SmackDown

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Asuka and Iyo Sky exchanged words in Japanese.

The following is an English translation of what they said:

Iyo: “Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! Miss Asuka, you sure are getting WAY too cocky! I win at Money in the Bank (points to briefcases), I will challenge for that title. Iyo Sky will become the NEW CHAMPION! So best regards.”

Asuka: “Child! Child! You know, little children are not allowed to be here!”

Iyo: “Shut up, you piece of sh*t!”

Asuka: “Stupid!”

Iyo: “Piece of sh*t!”

Asuka: “Stupid!”

Iyo and Asuka previously had a verbal exchange in Japanese during an episode of RAW in 2022.

You can check out footage from the segment below: