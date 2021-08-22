“Trash” and “Bianca Belair Deserves Better” Trend After Her WWE SummerSlam Loss

As PWMania.com previously reported, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE and defeated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown women’s title in a match that lasted less than 30 seconds. Becky was the replacement for Sasha Banks who was unable to compete.

Fans on social media were not happy with Bianca’s loss. The term “Trash” (in reference to the booking decision) and #BiancaBelairDeservesBetter were trending topics on Twitter shortly after the match. “Kofi” also trended with fans comparing Bianca’s loss to when Kofi Kingston was quickly squashed by Brock Lesnar in 2019.

Here were some of the top tweets from fans regarding Bianca Belair:

