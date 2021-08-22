“Trash” and “Bianca Belair Deserves Better” Trend After Her WWE SummerSlam Loss

As PWMania.com previously reported, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE and defeated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown women’s title in a match that lasted less than 30 seconds. Becky was the replacement for Sasha Banks who was unable to compete.

Fans on social media were not happy with Bianca’s loss. The term “Trash” (in reference to the booking decision) and #BiancaBelairDeservesBetter were trending topics on Twitter shortly after the match. “Kofi” also trended with fans comparing Bianca’s loss to when Kofi Kingston was quickly squashed by Brock Lesnar in 2019.

Here were some of the top tweets from fans regarding Bianca Belair:

Bianca Belair is why you don’t emotionally invest in WWE because they will always – ALWAYS – betray that investment in the dumbest way imaginable. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) August 22, 2021

You know the Bianca shit was an awful idea because it literally knocked the wind out of the people at the stadium. There was a level of excitement deflation for like the next 45 minutes of the show that I can’t even put to words. — BIG MOOSE COOCH (@livorleave) August 22, 2021

How everyone felt watching Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair at Summerslam. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gS2cVSDLxn — Alex 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@thekidd203) August 22, 2021

For the record, it’s GREAT to see Becky back, but you legit had fans hyped for Sasha and Bianca II up until the last minute. The same Black women that main evented and won an espy to have Bianca someone you builded up for months to lose in a squash match? What was the point? — Jenna (@MsJennaBayBee) August 22, 2021

Now why people saying we mad cuz Becky returned- No, we're mad cuz Bianca Belair, the smackdown women's champion at the time got SQUASHED pic.twitter.com/jZoNHpwfYm — Cassy (@naomisgIam) August 22, 2021

Bianca Belair was the last WWE superstar I liked keeping an eye on. #WWE did her so dirty. Man, it sucks. — Stay strong Justin/@thejbird904 ❤️ (@AEWRetweeting) August 22, 2021