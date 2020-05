The travel ban in Mexico has been extended to June 18th due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, this is affecting several members of the All Elite Wrestling roster including Pentagon Jr and Jack Evans as they can’t travel to the United States.

Pentagon Jr’s brother Fenix was able to make it to Florida several weeks ago to be a part of AEW programming going forward. He will compete in the Casino Ladder Match tomorrow night at AEW Double or Nothing.