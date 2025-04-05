Travis Scott Expected To Be Part Of WrestleMania 41

Travis Scott is expected to appear at WrestleMania 41, following his surprise involvement in the shocking closing angle of WWE Elimination Chamber. The Grammy-winning artist got physical during the post-match segment, aligning with John Cena and The Rock in a brutal beatdown of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, marking Cena’s official heel turn.

In the angle, The Rock struck Rhodes with the championship belt before Scott delivered a now-infamous slap, which led to reports that Rhodes may have suffered a busted eardrum. However, during a recent podcast, Conrad Thompson revealed that he reached out to Rhodes after the event, and the champ reportedly downplayed the injury.

Initial backstage reports indicated that Travis Scott had generated heat within WWE over the intensity of his involvement, particularly the slap. Despite that, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Scott is currently included in WWE’s WrestleMania plans.

As for The Rock, his involvement at WrestleMania 41 is widely expected, but as of now, not officially confirmed.

With the road to WrestleMania heating up and celebrity appearances playing a key role in major storylines, Travis Scott could have a significant role at this year’s event in Las Vegas—especially given his on-screen alliance with The Rock and John Cena.