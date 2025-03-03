Travis Scott Training At WWE Legend’s School Amid Talks Of Future Matches

WWE fans can expect to see more of Travis Scott on WWE television in the coming months.

The rapper made a high-profile appearance during Jey Uso’s entrance at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode, where Uso secured a victory over Drew McIntyre. During the entrance, Scott was notably seen smoking weed, adding to the moment’s buzz.

Scott and Triple H have developed a strong rapport, frequently sharing photos on social media. Triple H has also been spotted at Scott’s concerts, further fueling speculation about their collaboration.

In addition to performing Raw’s theme song, Scott is reportedly in WWE’s long-term plans. WrestleVotes previously hinted at WWE having significant creative intentions for the rapper.

According to Fightful Select, Scott has been undergoing wrestling training, with one source revealing that it has taken place at a WWE Legend’s wrestling school. Discussions have been held regarding Scott eventually competing in matches, though no official timetable has been set for his in-ring debut.