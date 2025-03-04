Travis Scott’s WWE Spot At Elimination Chamber May Have Injured Cody Rhodes

The Rock made a high-profile appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, arriving alongside rapper Travis Scott to hear Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes’ response to his offer for an alliance. However, after Rhodes rejected him, The Rock found a new ally in John Cena.

Cena went on to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, securing his spot to challenge Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41. The shocking twist came afterward when Cena brutally attacked Rhodes, officially turning heel. The Rock then joined in, delivering belt shots, while Scott even got physically involved in the chaos.

A viral clip of the moment spread across social media, with fans stunned by the unexpected assault.

Meanwhile, during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Rhodes sustained a legitimate injury during the beatdown.

Bryan Alvarez noted:

“We got a lot to get into today, including the fallout from Elimination Chamber, the Raw show, which saw no appearance by John Cena or The Rock, although Cody will address John Cena’s heel turn on SmackDown.”

Meltzer then revealed:

“Cody got hurt.”

Alvarez confirmed:

“Yeah, he did. It looks like it. Watching that show.”

Meltzer speculated that Scott may have been responsible for the injury:

“I think it was… I’m pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it.”

Alvarez didn’t hold back his criticism:

“Hitting him as hard as humanly possible while seemingly under the influence. Whoever okayed that spot, dude. Let me tell you.”

Meltzer concluded:

“I heard he had a busted eardrum and a black eye.”

With Rhodes reportedly injured and the WrestleMania 41 main event now set between him and a newly villainous Cena, all eyes are on SmackDown for Rhodes’ response to the betrayal.