Trent Seven returns to PROGRESS Wrestling after five years this Sunday at VENDETTA 2.

PROGRESS Wrestling is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Trent Seven to the Electric Ballroom this Sunday at VENDETTA 2. The British Strong Style member, a cornerstone of PROGRESS’s rise to prominence, steps back into the PROGRESS ring for the first time in five years to face Ricky Knight Jr. in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Fans will also have the chance to meet Seven in an exclusive pre-show meet-and-greet.

Trent Seven’s name is synonymous with PROGRESS Wrestling. As a former ATLAS Champion and one-half of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions alongside British Strong Style stablemates Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, Seven played a pivotal role in elevating the promotion to international acclaim.

Seven’s return marks a triumphant moment for both the man himself and the PROGRESS faithful, offering a rare opportunity to witness one of the most influential figures in UK wrestling history back on the promotion’s hallowed ground, the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

The VENDETTA 2 card has faced numerous obstacles, with injuries sidelining key performers such as Cara Noir and El Hijo del Vikingo but despite these setbacks, PROGRESS has pulled together a stacked lineup that is sure to deliver.

Stepping into the ring against Ricky Knight Jr., one of the brightest young talents in wrestling today, Trent Seven faces a new generation of competition in PROGRESS in a first time ever match-up.

With a card featuring Luke Jacobs defending the PROGRESS Men’s World Championship against Leon Slater, Simon Miller defending the PROGRESS Proteus Championship on the line in a fan-voted Four-Way Match, SAnitY vs SUBCULTURE and a rare appearance by the returning Trent Seven, VENDETTA 2 is shaping up to be an unmissable event.

Tickets are still available at progresswrestling.com, or catch all the action live on Triller TV+ or on-demand via DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS.