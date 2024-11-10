Trevor Lee Discusses Potentially Returning To The WWE

Former WWE star Trevor Lee spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including stars who WWE released but eventually came back.

Lee said, “It’s so cool to see like the guys that were kind of in the same position as me that were like not really getting matches or getting time on TV now get to have more time on TV like your Bronson Reed for instance who’s now in like one of the top angles against Seth Rollins and stuff. Bronson Reed was in my class and we started day one together and then I saw him be released and then also come back.”

On hoping he can have a similar return as Dexter Lumis and Bronson Reed:

“Dexter Lumis the exact same thing, we started the exact same day together, I watched him be released and then I watch them come back and now be asserted into an angle that again is huge and I mean, I hope that happens with me as well.”

You can check out Lee’s comments in the video below.