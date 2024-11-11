Trevor Lee Recalls Initially Butting Heads With LA Knight In TNA

Former WWE star Trevor Lee spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including how he initially butt heads with WWE United States Champion “The Mega Star” LA Knight in TNA Wrestling.

Lee said, “LA Knight, who I had met in Impact at the time and we kind of initially started butting heads because of just like our personalities, just as real life people. But then we became like real close friends and kind of moved through that process together, and it was very cool that he then came to NXT and now we had crossed paths again. And then we were able to do that storyline and really kind of launch the megastar LA Knight character as well, so I mean it was just so much fun.”

