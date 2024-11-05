Trevor Lee Was Originally Set To Lose In Round Two Of 2019 NXT Breakout Tournament

Former WWE star Trevor Lee spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including how he was originally set to lose in the second round of the 2019 NXT Breakout Tournament.

Lee said, “When I first started into NXT and it was the black and gold, I started in the Breakout Tournament. It was really cool, my first match was against Shane Strickland at the time. The original booking, you could say, of that tournament was that I was supposed to be out in the second round. But me and Strickland had such a good match that Hunter really liked, that he decided to change that booking up a little bit and advance me to the finals where I worked Jordan Myles, formerly known as ACH.”

