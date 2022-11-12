Trevor Murdoch Says Of NWA, Nick Aldis Drama: “There’s Two Sides To Every Story” (Video)

Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an in-depth interview promoting the upcoming NWA Hard Times 2022 pay-per-view event.

During the discussion, the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion addressed the drama between Nick Aldis and NWA.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Nick Aldis was always a professional to him: “Nick was always a professional with me in the locker room. Here’s the thing, when you’re a passionate individual, when you’re an individual that has the drive and desire to want to be the best you want and expect everybody else around you to be the best, you know what I mean? That’s how top guys elevate other people. Nick is an opinionated individual. There’s nothing wrong with that, though. Nick always told me what he wants up front and he was very upfront with me. Nick’s always been respectful of me, as well.”

On how there are two sides to every story: “People have their opinions, and they can sit from the outside and judge until they’re actually in there and know exactly what’s going on, really, they should just keep their mouth shut. Also, too, it’s easy for people to go out and say one side of the story. It’s naive for people to believe one side of a story. It’s not as juicy. If you don’t use common sense. It’s very juicy, to just take somebody’s word for it, and run with that hate. But common sense, hopefully, will come into play with most people, and they’ll realize there’s two sides to every story.”

Watch the complete Trevor Murdoch interview with Muscle Man Malcolm via the YouTube video player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.