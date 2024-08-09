Trevor Murdoch Signs New Deal With NWA

The NWA issued the following:

A Two-Time National Wrestling Alliance World’s Heavyweight Champion Is Staying With Pro Wrestling’s Most Legendary Promotion! The National Wrestling Alliance has signed Trevor Murdoch to an exclusive contract.

National Wrestling Alliance Signs Trevor Murdoch to Exclusive Contract

The NWA today announces it has signed two-time World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch to an exclusive contract. Murdoch and partner Mike Knox, winners of the 2023 Crockett Cup, face 2024 Crockett Cup winners Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor of The Southern Six at NWA 76 on August 31 in Philadelphia.