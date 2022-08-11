Trevor Murdoch Talks About What it Means Being the NWA Worlds Champion, NWA 74

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), Trevor Murdoch spoke about NWA: Alwayz Ready, becoming the NWA World Heavyweight Champion for the second time, his upcoming title match with Tyrus at NWA 74, and more.

At Alwayz Ready, Trevor Murdoch was scheduled to take on Aron Stevens in a match that was billed as “Aron Stevens Swan Song. Murdoch would go on to defeat Aron Stevens in a hard-hitting match.

“Aron is a super talented guy,” says Murdoch. “In the wrestling business, we talk about guys who can wrestle a broomstick. Aron can create a character for that broomstick, make it famous, and beat it. He’s an extremely talented individual and I’m glad to have been a part of that and have a new core memory for a lifetime.”

However, Murdoch’s night wasn’t over there. Trevor Murdoch would go on to defeat Thom Latimer, Sam Shaw, and Nick Aldis in the impromptu main event of the show to become the NWA World Heavyweight Champion for the second time in his career.

“It definitely felt right,” says Murdoch. “When I found out I was going to be a part of that match midway through the show, any of those three guys could have won that championship, and for me to come out victorious meant a lot for me. I’ve been telling everyone I was going to be world champion and that I was coming after it, and I was just waiting for the right time and the right place. Sure enough, that happened.”

The first time Trevor Murdoch won the title he described it as being for Harley, St. Louis, his family, and his haters. However, this time around Murdoch says that winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship felt more for him.

Trevor Murdoch on NWA 74

At the upcoming NWA 74 show, Trevor Murdoch will be defending his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against the monster known as Tyrus. “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on,” Murdoch tells PWMania.com.

“It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Billy Corgan placed Tyrus in the main event of NWA 74. “Billy put a 6’9 400lbs monster in Tyrus in front of me,” says Murdoch. “That creates its own set of problems in itself. Tyrus is coming into this undefeated, yet to be beaten, and that says something. Not to mention the mountain of the man he is.”

“At 74, I’m going to go in and do what I normally do, and that is beat the snot out of him,” states Murdoch. “I’m going to go in there, wear him down, and just going to do whatever I can to get him down.”

What’s Next For Trevor Murdoch?

Trevor Murdoch hopes to continue to have bigger matches with grander opponents. “As World Champion, we have to fight the biggest, toughest, strongest, meanest, and fastest opponents,” says Murdoch. “I want to continue doing just that.”

Murdoch also wants to continue the lineage of being the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. “It means something to me,” says Murdoch. “Being the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion means something in the business, and in the world while a lot of others don’t. The legacies and the future of the NWA are pressures I’m carrying on my shoulders right now.”

Overall, Murdoch’s goal is to just go out and kill it every night. He also said he wouldn’t mind going toe-to-toe with Eddie Kingston. “He’s the type of guy where if he did win, he’d hold the respect of the NWA to the highest ability. Also, guys in the NWA too, such as Pope, and Thom Latimer. I wouldn’t mind going toe-to-toe with them. They have the potential to be champions.”