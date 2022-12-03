Trey Miguel Addresses His Recent Heel Turn At Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive

At Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive event, Trey Miguel faced Black Taurus in the X Division Championship tournament finals to crown a new champion. While the match itself was fantastic, Trey Miguel resorted to spraying Black Taurus in the eyes with spray paint to secure the victory and turning heel in the process.

Trey Miguel discussed his heel turn during a recent interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone. Miguel indicated he is ready to have fun at anyone’s expense and he’s going to do his own thing right now.

“It’s been my favorite thing scrolling through online and seeing these reactions and seeing [people decide] if [I] am a heel or just a Rascal. I cheated to win. You know what I mean? I cheated to win. How do I explain that? I sprayed a man in the face with a thing of spray paint. Not only is that illegal to do in wrestling, but that’s toxic. My man probably had to go wash… he might be blind, I don’t give a damn. For the past three years I sat in this locker room and dressed myself like an asshole and went out there and pandered to people and all of this boring bull. I watched the comment section go from 39 comments to 22 comments to 8 comments, like no one really gave like two… I’m not gonna go into cursing on here or anything. That’s not fun to watch. I’m just ready to have fun at anyone’s expense. I’m just gonna do my own damn thing right now and if people wanna feel a certain type of way about it, that’s up to them. If they wanna like it, then that’s up to them too. I’m done caring about that kinda stuff. I just wanna have fun at my job and you know what was fun? Spraying Black Taurus in the face with some spray paint,” Miguel said.

Trey Miguel also commented on potentially working with Zachary Wentz again in Impact Wrestling.

“In any facet that I can share a ring with Zach again, I’d love to. Whether it be tag teaming or smacking him in the back of the head and spray painting his hair green. I’d love to do either. Zach’s my favorite person in the world to share a wrestling ring with aside from [Wes Lee] and Myron [Reed] and I wouldn’t think twice about that opportunity if it presented itself.”

Trey Miguel is in his 2nd reign as X Division Champion and as of this writing does not have an opponent yet for the upcoming Impact Wrestling PPV Hard To Kill.

Here is the full Trey Miguel interview with Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone:



