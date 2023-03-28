Trey Miguel And Trent Seven Added To Destiny Wrestling’s ICONS III On 5/7/2023

Destiny Wrestling has announced that current IMPACT X Division Champion Trey Miguel will join fellow Rascalz faction members Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz at its upcoming ICONS III event on May 7th.

Former NXT UK star Trent Seven has also been confirmed for the show.

Miguel and Seven are the latest in a series of talent announcements made by Destiny Wrestling for ICONS III.

In addition to Miguel, Seven, Reed, and Wentz, also scheduled to appear at ICONS III are:

Bullet Club Members David Finlay, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey & Ace Austin

Killer Kelly

Lince Dorado

Jake Crist

Vanessa Kraven

Shimmer Champion Zoey Skye

Warrior Wrestling Champion KC Navarro

Destiny Wrestling owner Emilio Albi has told PWMania that the talent announcements are far from over.

PWMania.com will continue to provide updates on further talent announcements as well as match announcements for Destiny Wrestling ICONS III as they become available.