Trey Miguel Explains How Impact Wrestling ‘Helped Take Care’ of Him as a Free Agent

The Rascalz, consisting of Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel, have made the decision to leave Impact Wrestling and become free agents in 2020.

After signing with WWE, Lee and Wentz quickly rose through the ranks to become NXT Tag Team Champions. Miguel stepped away from the ring for a while, but he eventually came back to Impact.

Miguel discussed the time in his professional life in-depth on the most recent episode of the Refin’ It Up podcast hosted by Brian Hebner.

He said, “It was just a lot, you know? [Miguel explained how he felt when The Rascalz departed IMPACT and all signs were pointing to WWE] It was a lot of pressure from — everything becomes public news and even before you can handle it privately, the internet finds out what it finds out and the amount of attention that all of that got kind of scared me at the time. I remember having the three months off that I took just wanting to have time to myself. It was the first time in X amount of years I could figure out anything. I had time to think and that’s just what I wanted to do so I just took the three months, weighed every option I had, thought about everything realistically and I decided to go back to IMPACT in January… And I didn’t take any indie bookings in between too so had completely gotten out of wrestling and one of the cool things about that, it’s… this is why I love working for IMPACT Wrestling and why it means so much. In that three months when you’re not wrestling on TV or the independents, that’s the only way I make money so, when I’m not doing that, I’m not doing anything to gain income and IMPACT Wrestling, they helped take care of me in those three months that I wasn’t doing anything because I opened up to them about like, ‘Hey, my mental health isn’t doing so well with everything that was going on.’”

Miguel was welcomed back with open arms when he made the decision that Impact was where he wanted to be. He stated that they agreed to a contract the day they spoke with Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

“No [there was no bitterness from IMPACT that I took a break]. It was an immediate open arms. I mean, it was nothing but a conversation. It took not even a five minute conversation to go, ‘Hey, yeah, we understood everything.’ I stayed in contact with everyone in that in between time and I’m friends and close with almost everyone that’s at IMPACT and have been before I even got there. So it goes deeper than just a work thing. Everyone understood how hard of a decision that was for me to make and why I needed so much time to think about things and when I decided that I wanted to stay with IMPACT, there was no animosity. There was no hesitation letting me come back. The day I called Scott [D’Amore] and told him that, ‘Hey, this is where I wanna be,’ we had my contract signed that night.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



