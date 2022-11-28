Trey Miguel Talks About Becoming IMPACT X-Division Champion For A Second Time

Trey Miguel recently spoke with the folks from Lucha Libre Online for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about what it was like to capture the X-Division Championship in IMPACT Wrestling for the second time.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On winning back the X-Division championship being like reuniting with an old friend: “It feels like the [X Division] Championship has never left me. It’s weird. The moment it was back in my lap and I was looking down on it, just unwrapping my wrist tape… it was like seeing an old friend, it really was, you know what I mean? Like you get back to exactly where you left off. It feels like no time has passed in between really.”

On how the title is his favorite championship in all of pro-wrestling: “It felt exactly like that and I haven’t had it for maybe six months or something like that but yeah, it was a really weird feeling. It feels good to have it back though. It’s my favorite championship in all of pro wrestling so it means a lot to me to be able to hold it again and to now be a two-time X Division Champion.”

Watch the complete Lucha Libre Online interview with Trey Miguel via the YouTube video embedded below. H/T to POST Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.