Trey Miguel Wants To Defend His X Division Title Against Indy Stars In Open Challenges

Trey Miguel is currently in his second reign as IMPACT Wrestling X Division Champion.

Miguel defeated Black Taurus in the X Division Title Tournament finals at IMPACT Wrestling’s Over Drive event on November 18th to win the belt which was vacated by Frankie Kazarian.

Trey Miguel was a guest on the Battleground podcast and was asked who he’d like to defend his title against in his second reign as champion.

“The shop is always open for business, but there is not someone I want coming into my store to buy something. Anyone can get it though. If I think about it, I look at it like this, we had a tournament filled with the best of the X-Division, the best of the X-Division won the tournament, so why go back and give an opportunity to people who couldn’t get the job done? What I would like to do is take it back like a decade and do something like when I was a fan of IMPACT. Every week, they would have faces from the independents or people who weren’t signed or were signed to different companies or frequented other companies, and have them do weekly open challenges for the X-Division championship. That’s how I got familiar with a lot of people that I’m fans of and now share the locker room with. That’s something that is super cool because it’s always a surprise. It gives you a reason to want to tune in. You might find your favorite Inidie wrestler or favorite Triple A wrestler or CRASH wrestler or a face from PWG or REVOLVER, any of those places. You don’t know what’s going to happen and I like having that sense of, ‘who is this guy, what can he do?’ and it constantly changing the way the match goes every single week,” he said.

Trey Miguel also indicated the he may want to change the name of the X Division:

“I am the Fresh Prince of Mid Air, I wanted to call it the Fresh Division, but so many people have changed the name of it, but it’s the X-Division. It’s my X-Division.”

It could get very interesting if indy stars such as Alec Price, Titus Alexander, Junior Benito or Kevin Blackwood, to name a few, are brought in to answer Trey Miguel’s open challenge if that’s the direction IMPACT Wrestling takes.

Here is the full Battleground Podcast interview with Trey Miguel.



(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)