Trey Miguel Will Undergo Hernia Surgery After TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel has revealed that he will be undergoing hernia surgery following this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event. The former X Division Champion shared the news on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, explaining that he made the decision to delay the procedure in order to compete at one of the company’s biggest shows of the year.

Miguel posted the following message on social media:

After Slammiversary I will undergo hernia surgery. I was given a choice and I chose to be there. I will give it my absolute best because that’s what @ThisIsTNA deserves and you the fans. A full recovery is expected as this is a minor surgery. Thank you all for the well wishes and… — Trey Miguel 🌹 (@TheTreyMiguel) July 10, 2025

Despite the injury, Miguel remains determined to deliver at Slammiversary, where he and tag partner Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz will compete in a high-stakes four-way ladder match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

In a follow-up message, Miguel clarified that the procedure is considered minor and won’t sideline him long-term.

“A full recovery is expected as this is a minor surgery. Thank you all for the well wishes and messages. Apologies to anyone I missed and didn’t get to reply to.”

This Sunday’s ladder match will see The Rascalz take on The Nemeths (Ryan & Nic Nemeth), The Hardys, and Fir$t Cla$$ for the TNA Tag Titles. It marks one of the most anticipated bouts on the Slammiversary card, and Miguel’s decision to push through the pain underscores the match’s importance to him and the fans.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full Slammiversary coverage and updates on Trey Miguel’s recovery following surgery.