Tribute Service Held For Shad Gaspard On Thursday, Video Of WWE Stars Sharing Memories

A celebration of life was held for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard on Thursday in Venice, California. Several pro wrestlers and MMA stars attended the celebration, according to TMZ. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Shelton Benjamin, John Morrison, MVP, Mickie James, Chris Masters, Chavo Guerrero, Chuck Liddell, and others remembered their friend and paid tribute to Gaspard at the service.

On a related note, WWE released new video of various Superstars sharing memories of the former Cryme Tyme member. The video features Morrison, Benjamin, MVP, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and referee John Cone.

Gaspard passed away earlier this month after going missing on Sunday, May 17 while swimming with his 10 year old son near Venice Beach. The two were caught in a strong rip current and Shad instructed the first-responding lifeguard to save his son, which saved his life. Gaspard was hit by another large wave and went under for the last time. His body was found on the beach a few days later. He was 30.