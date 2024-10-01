Trick Williams Addresses A Potential WWE Main Roster Call-Up

Trick Williams recently appeared as a guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Williams commented on winning the NXT Championship:

“Unreal. First things first shout out to Ilja Dragunov, who I would say really took my career to the next level, especially at that time, all three to four of our matches showed people that I had that next level in me. The day I did take the title from Ilja Dragunov, it was a beautiful moment. I’m not sure if you saw but the whole arena was shaking from the ‘Whoop That Trick’ chants, people stomping, people screaming, people crying. It was unreal and the emotion that I felt in that ring at that time, it’s gonna be hard to duplicate because it was just 100% everybody was behind, and that’s a special moment. That’s why I wanted to do this.”

On a main roster call-up:

“I think about it all the time, but I’m happy where my feet are. I mean, NXT is on fire right now, arguably one of the better times NXT has ever seen. So with that, I’m proud to be here. I’m proud to be the face of NXT. Why are we going to CW? Why we got the biggest TV deal NXT has ever gotten? Why are we doing this traveling and stuff now? I’m part of it, and it feels good to say hey, we are part of something special here.”

On Booker T:

“He’s another guy who’s been just so helpful to me. Yeah we see the ad-libs and everything he does with the entrance, but behind the scenes, we break down film. He says, ‘See that step right there? Get rid of that.’ We start talking about skill and why I’m getting better, it’s people like Booker T, people like Shawn Michaels, people like Matt Bloom and of course Terry Taylor, who I train with every day. But these guys definitely.”

On a future dream match:

“Roman Reigns, he’s the top guy in the business right now. I mean, shout out to Cody Rhodes, who is amazing. I’m glad that he finished and started his new story. But Roman, he’s the guy who’s been the cornerstone of the business for a while now. So if you don’t want to match with him, then you don’t really want to be here.”

You can check out the complete interview below: