Trick Williams Announced For 11/12 Episode Of WWE NXT

Fans will hear from the WWE NXT World Champion on Tuesday night.

Heading into the November 12 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, it has been announced that WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams will be speaking on the show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 11/12 episode:

* Trick Williams to speak

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Ava meeting with NXT tag teams

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Cora Jade

* Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

* Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* NXT Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan