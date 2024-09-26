Trick Williams: “CM Punk Has Found A Way To Be Able To Be Helpful To Us All”

WWE NXT’s Trick Williams appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss Wild ‘n Out, Pete Dunne’s diss track, CM Punk, and other WWE NXT topics. Here are the highlights:

On CM Punk helping out in NXT:

“CM Punk has been great to us here at NXT. As you know, we got athletes from all over with different backgrounds. We got throwers, we got gymnasts, we got a little bit of everything here at NXT, and CM Punk has found a way to be able to be helpful to us all. Not just me, but all of us. We sit down and we take the knowledge and we learn from CM Punk. So the fact that he’s the special guest referee when we go to Chicago on October 1st, it’s huge for us. I’m super excited about it.”

On having an in-ring segment with Tyrese Haliburton:

“I think it’s really cool, once again, that these guys have an appreciation for what we do, just like we appreciate what they do. A lot of people say NXT is the third brand, the developmental brand. No, we are a live TV show. We’re on the CW Network with a major deal. We’re on TV in front of every fan. People watch us, man. This is huge to get out into the world and see that people love NXT just like they love RAW and just like they love SmackDown. So, mixing up with these guys, the Tyrese Haliburtons, the Wild ‘n Out cast, the Migos, you know, all these guys that were able to mix it up with, it’s a dope feeling for real.”

