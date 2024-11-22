Trick Williams Comments On Possible Dream Match With Booker T

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams appeared on Ten Count Media With Steve Fall to talk about a number of topics, including how WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is definitely one of the greatest to do it and how he would be honored to share the ring with the multiple time World Champion.

Williams said, “I would be honored. As everyone knows, the respect I have for Booker T, the influence on even some of my moveset. Booker T, in my mind, is definitely one of the greatest to do it. Definitely in my top three to top five. Being able to share his last match, it’d be amazing. I’m hoping to go ahead and speak it into existence, we need that to happen.”

On how the match would likely go like Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson:

“But Booker T schooling me? I’m gonna say, last weekend we saw Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Imma let alone right there, I’mma let alone right there. Come on, man. Tell him if he wants to show me otherwise, let’s make this happen.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)