Trick Williams Comments On Winning Back The WWE NXT Championship

The main event of this past Tuesday night’s WWE NXT on CW premiere episode saw Trick Williams defeat “All Ego” Ethan Page to recapture the NXT Championship. Shortly following the show, Williams appeared in a digital exclusive to discuss winning back the championship.

Williams said, “Chicago’s crazy, isn’t it. This is my first time in Chicago, and they showed me love. I’ll forever appreciate that, Chicago. Thank y’all. But as we said, as I told y’all, I was going back and getting my baby. Look at this thing. It’s pretty, isn’t it? I got the new title, man. Welcome to the CW, we in here.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

