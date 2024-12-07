Trick Williams Declares He’s Ready For Ridge Holland At NXT Deadline

This past Tuesday night’s WWE NXT Deadline go-home episode of NXT saw reigning NXT Champion Trick Williams be put in an ambulance and brought to a hospital after Ridge Holland drove him through the commentary table with a Redeemer DDT. NXT General Manager Ava then said at the time that the match is still tentatively on.

Williams took to his official Twitter (X) account and said he had been checked out of the hospital and is cleared for Deadline. Williams also noted that Holland got the best of him and hurt his neck, but he will not let Holland take his title. Williams then said he is doing this for Chase U, for NXT, and for himself and will see Holland at Deadline.

Williams also wrote, “See you tomorrow 🙏🏾”

You can check out Williams’ post below.