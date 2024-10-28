Trick Williams Discusses The Origin Of His Finishing Maneuver

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams appeared on the Happy Hour podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how his Trick Shot finisher.

Williams said, “I would say it was actually accidental. It was Ilja Dragunov-Trick Williams 2. It was just a fight. It was a fight. He’s hitting me in the face, he’s hitting me in the mouth. He’s trying to inflict so much pain. At this point, I’m like, “I’m going to hurt you. Whatever happens, happens.’ The first thing that came to my mind is, ‘I’m going to put my knee right in the middle of his forehead.’ I went for it full speed. He hit a backflip, his face was bleeding, and the crowd was going crazy. I was like, ‘This right here should be my new finish.’ I was doing the spinning Trick kick before, but in that moment with Ilja Dragunov, when it came down to it and I want to hurt you and inflict as much pain as possible. Putting my knee right in the middle of your forehead seems like a pretty good idea.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



