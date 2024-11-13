Trick Williams Explains Why He’s Grateful For His Tension With Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams appeared on Stay Busy With Armon Sadler to talk about a number of topics, including his long-simmering tension with Carmelo Hayes.

Williams said, “I think the cool thing to learn for me…was tension isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes tension is necessary. Like, say working with Melo, if I was just so comfortable, so happy being there and he was so happy that I was there, then I wouldn’t have felt that urge to do what I needed to do. Sometimes that tension of ‘Man…I’ve got to share this space with Melo, but Melo has to share this space with me.’ And the people loved us being together. I enjoyed…we was truly friends, we still are friends.”

On why he’s grateful for the tension:

“But…it was crowded, you know what I mean? Because at the end of the day, Carmelo Hayes is a competitor and he wants to be that guy. And at the end of the day, Trick Williams is a competitor, and I will be that guy. And this is what happens. If it wasn’t tension, if it wasn’t uncomfortable, then who knows…I’m grateful for the tension, I’m grateful for the spot I was in when I had to watch Melo do his thing, because I learned a lot in that spot.”

On the reception of his real-life girlfriend Lash Legend:

“The reception I feel like we both have gotten has been amazing. It’s cool and she’s just a good person, man. Knowing how hard she works, how much time she puts into the craft, and aside from that like selfishly, how she has supported me and everything that I have going on. So to see her get that love reciprocated and how people are drawn to her and love her and appreciate her for her talent, it’s awesome to see … So her being able to show what she can do, it’s just getting started but man, she deserves that moment, and I’m sure this is just the beginning for her.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.