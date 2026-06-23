Trick Williams & Lash Legend Get Married In Jamaica

WWE stars Trick Williams and Lash Legend are married. The couple exchanged vows on June 20 in a ceremony held in Jamaica, roughly seven months after getting engaged in November 2025.

The wedding was exclusively covered by People and featured a guest list that included Nia Jax, Oba Femi, and Lil Yachty, among others. Williams’ older brother, Andre Bolton, served as officiant.

Legend spoke to People about the couple’s vision for the day.

“We really wanted to give people a trip and a wedding they’ve never experienced before. We both have people who love and support us, so we wanted to have this special time for everyone,” she said.

On taking the leap into marriage, Legend was direct — “We both take marriage seriously and are ready to be life partners.”

She also reflected on how the relationship came together naturally after years as friends.

“We were truly friends for a couple years. Then once we both were single we decided to get to know each other romantically.”

And on what keeps them strong — “Our morals and values align seamlessly. We are so selfless toward each other and are truly madly in love with each other.”

The ceremony took place in the gardens of Trident Castle overlooking the bay in Port Antonio, Jamaica. Legend walked the aisle to Jamie Foxx’s “Heaven,” while Williams donned a white suit courtesy of Miguel Wilson Collection.