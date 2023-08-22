Trick Williams Looked At Carmelo Hayes Pairing Like Batman & Robin

Trick Williams recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Mr. “Whoop That Trick” looked back on his pairing with Carmelo Hayes by comparing it to a “Batman & Robin situation,” while also touching on how he plans to achieve his destiny now that he is on his own.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his former alignment with Carmelo Hayes being like a Batman & Robin situation: “Yeah, I’m my own man. Carmelo’s his own man, and I’m happy. I’m excited more than ever because I get to show what I can do. No more Batman [and] Robin. I’m Batman, too. It’s a great feeling.”

On how he always supported Hayes when he was in his corner, but how he now plans to reach his full potential on his own: “Not because I am a Robin, but because up to this point, I’ve been uplifting my brother. He brought me into the business, like, ‘Hey, it’s Trick/Melo now.’ That’s what he did. He brought me into the business. While I learned, I got better, I watched him. Now, I’m ready to take on and reach my full potential as well.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.