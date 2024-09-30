Trick Williams On CM Punk’s Role At NXT In Chicago: “He’ll Call It Like It Is”

WWE NXT star Trick Williams spoke with PIX 11 News on a number of topics, including top WWE star CM Punk.

Williams said, “Well, CM Punk, he’s a legendary WWE soon to be Hall of Famer, I’m sure, and he’s from Chicago. So with us premiering in Chicago, man, it’s gonna be a huge deal. I already talked to CM Punk here and he told me he’s gonna call it right down the middle. He’s gonna call it like it is. So that’s a big deal for us. I mean, we gotta keep Ethan Page straight. He likes to cheat a lot.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)