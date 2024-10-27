Trick Williams On When He Realized How Big The “Whoop That Trick” Movement Really Is

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams appeared on the Happy Hour podcast to talk about a number of topics, including his entrance theme music and when he realized how big the “Whoop That Trick” movement really is.

Williams said, “At the PC in Orlando, against Ilja Dragunov (match two), I got the theme changed. I got the instrumental and I told them I wanted to base the beat off a Kendrick Lamar song called ‘Family Ties.’ They came back with that instrumental beat and it was magical for me. My first time having a match at a PLE outside of Orlando was at No Mercy in California, and that’s the first time I realized, ‘We’re global with this.’ The people really love the Whoop That Trick movement. Since then, it’s taken off like a rocket.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

