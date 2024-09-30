Trick Williams Releases Music Video For “Game Over” Ethan Page Diss Track

Trick Williams is back with another diss track aimed at reigning WWE NXT World Champion and his opponent for this week, Ethan Page.

Williams released the diss track via social media on Monday, ahead of his title tilt with Page, which features CM Punk as special guest referee, on Tuesday night’s WWE NXT on CW premiere.

“Y’all know I had to,” Williams wrote on X. “Title match tomorrow. CW launch tomorrow. Let’s talk about it.”

“GAME OVER. We at it again with Ethan Page diss track . CW launch tomorrow. Streaming all platforms. Let’s talk about it,” he wrote via Instagram.