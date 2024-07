WWE NXT star Trick Williams recently spoke with IGN on a number of topics including his two dream opponents.

Williams said, “I’ve got two dream opponents that I wanna see. One is short-term, and one might be a little longer. Gunther, I have nothing but respect and love for Gunther. I think he’s a great ring general. So I would love to see Gunther… and Roman Reigns, of course. One day.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)