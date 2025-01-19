Trick Williams Shares Ambitions To Headline WrestleMania Multiple Times

Top WWE NXT star Trick Williams appeared on The WHIP Show to talk about a number of topics, including his last year in NXT and his ultimate goal.

Williams said, “I haven’t arrived yet. It’s been probably the best year of my life, if I’m talking about work. But I just have so much further to go, man. The dream is to headline WrestleMania, and not just once — multiple times. So by no means can I just lay down and rest and think I’ve arrived. I’m not there yet.”

On winning the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov:

“The crowd was just electric [and] the building was literally shaking when I defeated Ilja Dragunov and won the NXT Championship the first time. That feeling — wow. That’s why I wanted to become a WWE superstar, right there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.