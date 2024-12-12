Trick Williams Shares Tommaso Ciampa’s Advice On Being A Champion In WWE

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including the importance of carrying the title the right way and the advice he received from Tommaso Ciampa.

Williams said, “Look at the greats that came in before me. There is a rapport that came with this title. It meant something. People were treated with respect. I have to look at myself and be real. Do I carry this title the way it should be carried? When Tommaso Ciampa walked around, we respected Tommaso Ciampa. He held it with pride. I said, ‘That’s the NXT Champion right there.’ Before I knew everything I knew about the business, when I was out of line, Ciampa, when he was the champion, he pulled me to the side and told me the right way to handle business. I respected him as champion. I want to do the same thing for everybody else that comes behind me. I want to hold this the way I need to. I need to be that person that tells you what is right and wrong, and when it comes to representing this brand.”

