Trick Williams Talks About Carmelo Hayes, The Usos Reuniting

Could Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes ever get on the same page again?

One-half of the former Trick-Melo Gang, reigning WWE NXT World Champion Trick Williams, spoke about the topic, comparing the possibility to the recent reunion between The Usos.

“You know, I kinda feel like Jey in this situation,” Williams told Stay Busy. “What Jey told him, he said, ‘Yeah, we can work together, but this dynamic is different now.’ You know what I mean? You heard the people. You heard the people.”

He added, “Jey strutting and he doing his thing and he said I can’t go back to being a yes man. I feel that wholeheartedly man, those yes man days are done. Will it be Trick and Melo gang, for sure, if it does happen. Will it be like it was before? I can’t, I’ve outgrown that box. I can’t go back even if I wanted to. It don’t fit.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.