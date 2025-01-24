Trick Williams Teases WWE Main Roster Call-Up Following NXT Title Loss

Following his loss of the NXT Championship at the 2025 WWE New Year’s Evil special, speculation has been swirling online about Trick Williams’ future in WWE. Addressing the rumors during an appearance on Tailgate Talks with DiMarco and Garcia, Williams expressed confidence about a possible main roster debut.

“I’m very confident. I think it has to be soon. I’ve been very blessed, very fortunate. For the career that I wish I had in football, I got it tenfold with my wrestling career. I’m grateful for that. As it comes to NXT, there is not much better than the Trick Williams experience as NXT goes. With that being said, I would like to think the main roster call to be sometime soon,” Williams said, as quoted by Jeremy Lambert.

While fans are speculating about Williams’ potential involvement in the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match, there has been no official word on whether he will appear in the bout.