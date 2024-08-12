Triller TV Offering Combo Package For All Of AEW PPVs In 2024

Triller TV is offering an All Elite Wrestling special heading into ALL IN and ALL OUT season.

They announced today that their service will be offering another deal for the remaining AEW pay-per-views of the year, which includes WrestleDream, Full Gear and World’s End.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

We’re excited to announce two new AEW pay-per-view bundles for the remainder of 2024:

AEW 2024 PPV: Pack #2 (All In & All Out) – Now available for order

AEW 2024 PPV: Triple Pack #3 (WrestleDream, Full Gear, and World’s End)

For the first time, bundles are also available to TrillerTV users in the United States. Internationally, the bundles are available exclusively to AEW Plus subscribers.

The bundles provide a significant discount of over 25% compared to buying the individual pay-per-views separately, making them an excellent way to enjoy All Elite’s slate of regular PPV programming on TrillerTV.

For more details on pricing and availability in your country, please visit the AEW 2024 PPV: Pack #2 (All In & All Out) page at TrillerTV.com.