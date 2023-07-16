Trinity Comments On Capturing Knockouts Title At IMPACT Slammiversary 2023

Somebody pinch Trinity.

Because she is living a dream.

The former WWE Superstar known as Naomi captured the IMPACT Knockouts Championship with a win over Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 on Saturday night.

After the match, Trinity spoke in an exclusive backstage interview about how she is “living a dream.”

“I’m living the dream, I’m living a dream right now,” she said. “I pictured myself being the Knockouts Champion. Here I am. It’s such a surreal feeling.”

She continued, “Gosh, I’m still trying to process it all right now. Deonna is definitely the toughest opponent I have ever faced. To be able to go the distance with her and beat her is a huge accomplishment for me. Now the real, real, real work begins because it’s gonna be even harder to hold on to this.”