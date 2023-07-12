Trinity Comments On Leaving WWE & Possibly Working With Mercedes Mone Again

Trinity, real name Trinity Fatu, has begun a new chapter in her pro wrestling career, having made her Impact Wrestling debut this past June at the television tapings in Chicago.

Trinity and Mercedes Mone left WWE while they were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in May 2022 due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. They were later suspended and stripped of their titles until their releases could be negotiated.

Trinity is days away from challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary this Saturday, while Mone went to NJPW/STARDOM.

She was asked if she could see herself doing something with Mone again while speaking with the New York Post to promote the event.

“I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else other than her, whatever that is. I’ll always do what’s best for her, what’s best for me and what’s best for the business. If it’s something that comes up that makes sense for the both of us, hell yeah. Me and her, we just had each other it felt like. Other than Tamina, Bayley checking in on us regularly, that was it. We just had each other going through that. Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is.”