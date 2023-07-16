Trinity Crowned Impact Knockouts Champion & Lio Rush Wins X-Division Title At Slammiversary

Trinity won the Impact Knockouts Championship over Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary. The match will go down as one of Trinity’s best, if not the best, of her career. Trinity won the match by hitting Deonna with several headbutts, the full nelson bomb off the ropes, and the Starstruck, which caused her to tap out.

Lio Rush won the X-Division Championship by defeating Chris Sabin. Rush attacked Sabin before the match had even begun, and the doctor advised Sabin not to continue. Rush won the game with a spinning kick and the Final Hour.

