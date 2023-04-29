Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Opens Up About Leaving WWE And Joining Impact Wrestling

Trinity Fatu (Naomi) recently spoke with NBCChicago.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Trinity talked about leaving the WWE:

“I’ve been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around. It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be,” Trinity said. “I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it’s allowed me to to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter.”

Trintiy said the following about joining Impact Wrestling:

“Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn’t even hide the emotion.”

You can watch her appearance below: