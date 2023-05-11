Trinity Fatu’s Schedule In IMPACT Wrestling Through Slammiversary 2023 Revealed

Trinity Fatu is fully settled into IMPACT Wrestling.

After making her promotional debut, the former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion and Total Divas star took to social media to reveal her schedule of appearances with the company coming up.

The schedule covers Trinity’s road to IMPACT Slammiversary 2023.

Featured below is the former women’s wrestling star named Naomi’s schedule in IMPACT Wrestling:

TRINITY FATU’S ROAD TO IMPACT SLAMMIVERSARY 2023

* Friday, May 26 – Under Siege in London, Ontario at the Western Fair District Agriplex

* Saturday, May 27 – Under Siege Fallout TV tapings in London, ONT at the Western Fair District Agriplex

* Friday, June 9 – Against All Odds in Columbus, Ohio at the Ohio Expo Center

* Saturday, June 10 – Against All Odds Fallout TV tapings in Columbus, OH at the Ohio Expo Center

* Friday, June 23 – Summer Sizzler TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

* Saturday, June 24 – Summer Sizzler TV tapings in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage

* Saturday, July 15 – Slammiversary in Windsor, Ontario at the St. Clair College Sportsplex

* Sunday, July 16 – Slammiversary Fallout TV tapings in Windsor, ONT at the St. Clair College Sportsplex