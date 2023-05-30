Trinity vs. Savannah Evans Confirmed For IMPACT On AXS TV, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s post-Under Siege episode of IMPACT On AXS TV.

On Monday, IMPACT Wrestling officially confirmed Trinity Fatu will go one-on-one against Savannah Evans in Knockouts singles action on the first IMPACT On AXS TV show to follow the recent Under Siege 2023 pay-per-view.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for this week’s show.

IMPACT ON AXS TV PREVIEW (6/1/2023)

* Trinity vs. Savannah Evans* Sami Callihan & Jake Crist vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve & Taurus)* Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna* Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura

