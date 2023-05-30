Trinity vs. Savannah Evans Confirmed For IMPACT On AXS TV, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s post-Under Siege episode of IMPACT On AXS TV.
On Monday, IMPACT Wrestling officially confirmed Trinity Fatu will go one-on-one against Savannah Evans in Knockouts singles action on the first IMPACT On AXS TV show to follow the recent Under Siege 2023 pay-per-view.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for this week’s show.
IMPACT ON AXS TV PREVIEW (6/1/2023)* Trinity vs. Savannah Evans
* Sami Callihan & Jake Crist vs. Decay (Crazzy Steve & Taurus)
* Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna
* Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura
