Trinity’s Impact PPV Debut Set For Under Siege, Updated Line-Up

At Under Siege, Trinity Fatu will make her Impact Wrestling pay-per-view debut.

Trinity has an Open Contract for a match at Under Siege, but no word on who her opponent will be.

“Recently on IMPACT!, former champion and world-renowned competitor Trinity, made her highly-anticipated arrival in the IMPACT Zone. After praising the Knockouts division and calling it the most storied women’s division in all of pro wrestling, Trinity set her sights on capturing the Knockouts World Title. Following a heated confrontation with both the reigning Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and current #1 Contender Jordynne Grace, Trinity made it clear that no matter who left Under Siege as champion, she would be waiting on the other side. We now know that Trinity has an open contract for a match on that very same night – but who will step up and be her opponent? One thing is for certain, Trinity is bringing the glow to London, Ontario,” Impact wrote in today’s announcement.

Trinity made her Impact debut on Thursday with an in-ring promo featuring Jordynne Grace and Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. She will make her Impact debut in a match against Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King on Thursday, May 18. Click here for full Impact spoilers for this Thursday.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada on Friday, May 26. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Open Contract Match

Trinity vs. TBA

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan and two mystery partners