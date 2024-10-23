Trios Match Announced For MLW Lucha Apocalypto TV Taping

MLW (Major League Wrestling) announced that Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. will take on Barbaro Cavernario, Felino and Magnus in a trios match at the Fusion TV taping portion of their Lucha Apocalypto event on Saturday, November 9th at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) have announced Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. & Star Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Felino & Magnus at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

The trios match at Lucha Apocalypto brings together two generations of CMLL luchadores in a captivating collision of experience and ambition. Atlantis, a lucha libre icon, joins forces with his son, the emerging Atlantis Jr., and the dynamic Star Jr., forming a formidable team of technical excellence and aerial prowess. On the opposing side, Bárbaro Cavernario, a relentless rudo, aligns with the cunning veteran Felino and rising star Magnus. These combinations promise a thrilling showcase of teamwork, strategy, and glory.

This bout draws on existing rivalries that have shaped the participants’ careers. Atlantis and Cavernario have clashed numerous times across CMLL events, with their encounters becoming a highlight in recent years as Cavernario consistently brings his primal aggression against the more methodical and revered Atlantis. Atlantis Jr., Magnus and Star Jr., representing the future of lucha, also continue to build chemistry and rivalries within MLW, adding another layer of intrigue to this contest.

Lucha Apocalypto promises an authentic trios experience, where teamwork and explosive action take center stage. This match will offer fans a chance to witness the seamless blend of tradition and evolution in lucha libre, culminating in an unforgettable showcase on November 9.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.