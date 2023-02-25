Trios Title Match Announced For AEW Revolution, Updated Line-Up

AEW World Trios Champions The Elite will defend their championships at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The Young Bucks and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will defend their AEW World Trios Titles against The House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King, as announced on this week’s AEW Rampage.

In recent weeks, The House of Black has targeted The Elite. The Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open in tag team action on this week’s Rampage, but the lights went out after the match and when they came back on, The House of Black was on the apron. The lights quickly went out, and Black and his crew had vanished. The match was then booked for Revolution by AEW.

The 2023 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Sunday, March 5.

The updated card is as follows:

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Casino Tag Team Royale winners vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.