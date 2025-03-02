Triple H Acknowledges Jade Cargill’s “Odd” WWE Storyline Build

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the Elimination Chamber post-show media scrum to discuss several topics, including the sometimes odd storyline for Jade Cargill.

Triple H said, “I know sometimes that seemed like an odd build, an odd storytelling, the way it all went down over time. Sometimes its very difficult to do, its very difficult to tell a story when you don’t know the outcome you have in front of you yet. Is she going to be back? Is she going to be back soon, or really long? You just don’t have any answers, so each week, you’re just kind of kicking the can down the road a little bit to see where you get to. Luckily she was able to come back when she did, right now, and we were able to get to the place we got to tonight. I thought that was an incredible moment. So happy for her to be able to come back and do that.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

